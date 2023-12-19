Amidst negligence charges, residents seek HOD’s removal while maintaining patient services

An inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the allegations

Mumbai: JJ hospital dermatology residents on mass leave amid HOD dispute

Amid a protest where 21 resident doctors from the dermatology department at JJ hospital have taken mass leave in objection to HOD Dr Mahendra Kura, some continue to informally attend to the nine admitted patients.

Patient services remained uninterrupted on the first day of their protest. A few resident doctors at ward no. 45 (dermatology ward) were seen coordinating with a nurse and told mid-day that they were part of the protest against Dr Kura. “We are still choosing to look after the patients,” said a third-year junior resident doctor. Even the relatives of the admitted patients, some of whom have been at the hospital since the beginning of the month, said that there is no difference in patient care so far. Dr Abhijit Helge, another junior resident doctor in the mass protest, said, “The hospital has also deputed newly qualified doctors, interns, and RMOs in our place. Apart from that, there are also senior residents and other professors. On our part, we have also assured them that we will be available in case of serious emergencies.”

The resident doctors seek the complete removal of Dr Kura before they return to duty. On Monday, mid-day reported allegations of medical negligence and harassment against Dr Kura by resident doctors. The claims made by the residents are also supported by five dermatology faculty members—Dr Usha Khemani, Dr Ratnakar Kamath, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Dr Avinash Sajgane, and Dr Manjeet Ramteke, in a signed letter to the hospital’s dean, Dr Pallavi Saple.

An inquiry committee, including the joint director of medical education and research, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, and Dr Vinayak Kale, dean of Pune’s BJ Medical College, has been set up to investigate the allegations. While Dr Pallavi Saple, the hospital dean, remained unavailable for comment, sources from JJ said the external committee has already commenced probing the allegations.