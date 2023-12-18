21 resident doctors to go on mass leave from today in protest against dermatology head’s treatment scheme, which they say causes renal failure in patients

The committee probing claims against the JJ hospital doctor will be submitting its findings to the state government. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’ x 00:00

Resident doctors at the state-run JJ hospital have made a series of allegations, including medical negligence that led to five avoidable deaths in the last few months, against the head of the dermatology department. In all, 21 resident doctors from the department will be on leave from Monday until action is initiated against the department head, Dr Mahindra Kura. This is expected to result in the disruption of medical services.

The doctors claim that Dr Kura made decisions contrary to established evidence-driven practices in medical journals. “For instance, in the case of active and progressive systemic sclerosis, it is advised not to administer steroids of more than 15 mg per day. However, Dr Kura has been administering 1,000 mg of steroids per day for three consecutive days,” said a third-year junior resident doctor. “The consequence of this decision can trigger a scleroderma renal crisis which leads to eventual kidney failure in patients,” the doctor added.

ADVERTISEMENT



As resident doctors go on protest leave, medical services at JJ hospital are expected to be disrupted. File pic

The residents also allege harassment by Dr Kura. “The above-mentioned professional misconduct by Dr Kura, combined with several instances of mental health abuse, a toxic work culture, and a discouraging and humiliating demeanour towards resident doctors, has led to many residents opting for antidepressants and mood stabilisers to combat suicidal ideations. This is unforgivable,” said the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors in a press statement.

Faculty back claim

The allegations made by resident doctors are backed by five dermatology faculty members at JJ hospital—Dr Usha N Khemani, Dr Ratnakar Kamath, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Dr Avinash Sajgane, and Dr Manjeet Ramteke. These faculty members have submitted a signed letter to JJ Hospital’s dean, Dr Pallavi Saple. Dr Saple was unavailable for comment.

One of the faculty members, who did not wish to be named, said, “I have worked with Dr Kura for 10 years. The allegations made by the residents are accurate. In the past, there have been many anonymous complaints made against him, but this is the first time that residents have dared to come out with letters and statements directly.”

Probe panel set up

An inquiry committee has been set up to look into the allegations. The committee includes the joint director of medical education and research, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, and Dr Vinayak Kale, dean of Pune’s BJ Medical College. “We are still investigating the allegations, and accordingly, a report will be submitted to the government of Maharashtra at the earliest. The state government will take further action,” Dr Chandanwale said. Meanwhile, Dr Kura said, “There is an inquiry committee looking into it (the allegations), and I do not want to comment now.”

5

Dermatology faculty members who have backed allegations