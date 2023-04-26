According to the orders issued by the home department, senior IPS officer Sanjay Saxena has been transferred as ADG Law and Order at the state police headquarters in Mumbai

Representative Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: 11 IPS officers transferred x 00:00

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred or promoted 11 Indian Police Service officers between the ranks of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to Additional Director General of Police (ADG).

According to the orders issued by the home department, senior IPS officer Sanjay Saxena has been transferred as ADG Law and Order at the state police headquarters in Mumbai.

Anup Kumar Singh has been posted as Principal Secretary of the home department.

Also Read: Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted, two Uzbek women rescued; 4 held

Ravindra Singhal has been transferred as ADG, Highway Police.

Nikhil Gupta has been posted as ADG, Administration at the state police headquarters, whereas Sukhwinder Singh has been transferred as ADG (Economic Offences Wing ).

Rajkumaar Vhatkar has been transferred as ADG Training and Special Forces, Krishna Prakash as ADG Force One, Suresh Mekla as ADG Weights and Measurements, and Rajesh Kumar has been promoted as ADG and Director of the Maharashtra Police Academy.

Sanjay Darade, who was transferred on promotion to Pune has been reappointed as IGP Training and Special Forces.

Shivaji Rathod has been promoted as Additional Commissioner of Police, Nagpur city.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.