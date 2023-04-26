Breaking News
Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted, two Uzbek women rescued; 4 held

Updated on: 26 April,2023 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Acting on specific inputs, the enforcement cell of the crime branch raided a hotel at Andheri East on Monday evening and rescued two women

Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted, two Uzbek women rescued; 4 held

The crime branch of Mumbai police has rescued two Uzbek women who were forced into prostitution and arrested four persons involved in the racket from a hotel in suburban Andheri, an official said.


Acting on specific inputs, the enforcement cell of the crime branch raided a hotel at Andheri East on Monday evening and rescued two women, he said on Tuesday.



The arrested persons had made fake Aadhaar cards of the women to portray them as Indian nationals, he said.

The accused had also taken away the passports of the women and demanded Rs 2 lakh to return them, the official added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

