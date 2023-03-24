Maharashtra: 114 villages in Raigad don't have cremation, burial grounds, says collector

The revenue official and circle inspector have been issued an order to find a suitable place to provide the facility to these villages

As many as 114 villages in Maharashtra's Raigad district do not have a cremation site or a burial ground, an official said on Friday.

Of 1,999 villages in the district, 114 do not have a cremation site or a burial ground for residents, collector Dr Yogesh Mhase said.

The revenue official and circle inspector have been issued an order to find a suitable place to provide the facility to these villages in Raigad.

The collector further said there were 2,214 villages in the district, where official roads have been encroached on and could not be used by people.

The revenue authorities will implement a scheme to remove obstructions on such roads and clear them for public use, he added.

