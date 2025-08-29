A bus heading to Beed from Shrivardhan suffered a brake failure, and while the driver attempted to steer it to the side of the road, it collided with another bus going towards Khed in Raigad district

The police said that at least 12 persons were injured after two state transport buses collided in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The police said that at least 12 persons were injured after two state transport buses collided in Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

The accident occurred near Chachawali village of Mulshi taluka around 9 am, an official said.

He said a bus heading to Beed from Shrivardhan suffered a brake failure, and while the driver attempted to steer it to the side of the road, it collided with another bus going towards Khed in Raigad district, reported PTI.

The official said as many as 12 passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to the rural hospital in Paud for treatment.

Six dead, 2 injured in truck-autorickshaw collision in Chandrapur

In another incident, six persons, including three women, were killed after a truck collided with an autorickshaw in Rajura tehsil of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, police said, reported PTI.

The incident, which also left two persons injured, took place near Kapangaon on Rajura-Gadchandur Road around 4 pm, they said, reported PTI.

The autorickshaw carrying seven passengers was heading to Pachgaon from Rajura when the accident occurred.

When the autorickshaw reached near Kapangaon, the truck coming from the opposite direction collided with it. The collision was so severe that the entire autorickshaw was crushed from the front, a senior official of Rajura police station said, reported PTI.

On being alerted, the police reached the spot and rushed all the victims to a hospital. Three of them were already dead. Three of the injured persons were referred to the Chandrapur District Hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.

The deceased were identified as Varsha Mandale (41), Tanu Pimpalkar (18), Tarabai Papulwar (60), Ravindra Bobde (48), Shankar Pipere (50) and autorickshaw driver Prakash Meshram (50), the official said, reported PTI.

While the truck has been seized, its driver is absconding, he said, adding that the process to register a case against him was underway.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old policeman was injured in an accident involving two container trucks that also disrupted traffic for two hours on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane city on Wednesday morning, an official said, reported PTI.

The accident took place near the Gaimukh Ghat when one container truck jumped over the divider and collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, said Yasin Tadvi, Head of the Disaster Management Cell, Thane Municipal Corporation, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)