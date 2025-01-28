Nine individuals have been arrested by the Forest Department in three cases of poaching, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said

A total of 12 tigers died in less than a month across Maharashtra in various incidents following which the state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has stated, reported the PTI.

Ganesh Naik directed forest officials to implement strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

"A total of 12 tigers have lost their lives in various incidents between December 30, 2024, and January 22, 2025," Naik stated in a release on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

The causes range from natural ones such as injuries from conflicts and illnesses to accidental deaths due to electric shocks, vehicle collisions, and poaching, it stated.

Simultaneously, the number of tigers in Maharashtra grew from 103 in 2006 to 444, as per the 2022 Census.

Ganesh Naik highlighted plans to increase Maharashtra's forest cover from the current 21 per cent to 30 per cent of the total geographical area, as mandated by the Central government, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, the state Forest Department and the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company have implemented several preventive measures to prevent tiger deaths.

The release stated that district-level tiger committee meetings are being held to devise strategies for wildlife protection.

Informants have been appointed at the zonal level to gather intelligence on illegal poaching activities, and regular patrols are conducted in sensitive areas by the

Tiger Protection Force and dog squad teams.

The release stated that advanced technologies are also being deployed to enhance monitoring and protection efforts. Field staff have been equipped with mobile devices featuring the M-Stripes system, enabling real-time tracking of suspicious movements, as per the PTI.

Wireless messaging systems have been introduced in highly sensitive areas, while camera traps have been installed on tiger routes, near water bodies, and at other critical locations to monitor wildlife activity.

Additional safeguards include the establishment of checkpoints in key areas, the inspection of traveller tents near villages, and the use of metal detectors to ensure no iron traps are set near water bodies, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

