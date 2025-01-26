The lions arrived at SGNP on Republic Day, marking an exciting new addition to the park’s wildlife offerings

A pair of captive Asiatic lions have been brought to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai from Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat to join the park's captive lion safari.

The lions arrived at SGNP on Republic Day, marking an exciting new addition to the park’s wildlife offerings.

Dr. V Clement Ben, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) for the Western Wildlife Region, confirmed the arrival of the lions and shared details about the exchange. "We have brought a pair of captive Asiatic lions from Sakkarbaug Zoo to Sanjay Gandhi National Park for its captive lion safari," said Dr. Ben.

He added, "In exchange, a pair of captive Royal Bengal tigers from SGNP have been sent to Gujarat."

The lions' health and pedigree have been carefully assessed by SGNP's veterinary team, who found them to be in excellent condition. "Our veterinary team has examined the pedigree and general health of the pair and found them to be sound," Dr. Ben added.

The exchange between the Sakkarbaug Zoo to Sanjay Gandhi National Park is part of a broader conservation effort.

The Asiatic lions, once found throughout much of the Middle East and India, are now primarily located in the Gir Forest of Gujarat, where conservation efforts have helped stabilise their population.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park is known for its rich biodiversity and scenic beauty. It has been a significant hub for wildlife conservation in the region.

The captive lion safari was started in SGNP in 1975–76 and it has been an important tourist attraction, helping to generate revenue for the park. The lions in the safari were born to Asian and African lions rescued from circuses. The central zoo authority has directed not to let mating happen among the Asian and African lions in captivity, because of which the population of the captive lions in the SGNP did not increase.

The captive tiger and lion safari at SGNP, one of the most-visited national parks in the country, was started in the 1990s and since then has been an important tourist attraction. During the safari, visitors are ferried in mini buses into an area that is fenced from all sides.