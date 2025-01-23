The vulture was found to be severely dehydrated, malnourished and suspected to be a case of toxicity, the officials said

The rescued Himalayan Griffon Vulture. Pic/RAWW

An injured Himalayan Griffon Vulture was rescued from a village in Uran, Raigad by FON (Friends of Nature), the officials said on Thursday.

The rescued Himalayan Griffon Vulture was later handed over to RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) by the Uran Range of the Forest Department for its treatment and rehabilitation, they said.

The young vulture was found to be severely dehydrated, malnourished and suspected to be a case of toxicity, the officials said.

They added that it is currently critical and being treated.

The vulture was kept under observation by a team of vets and rehabilitators from RAWW.

Vultures are listed under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 giving them top protection in India.

Dwarf sperm whale rescued after stranding in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district

Meanwhile, in an another wildlife rescue operation in Maharashtra, a dwarf sperm whale was discovered stranded at Tondavli near Sarjekot in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, sparking a rescue operation to return the marine mammal to deeper waters, the officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred along the coast of Sindhudurg, a region located southeast of Mumbai. The district is also known for its scenic beaches and rich marine life.

The local authorities and rescuers responded to the stranding which posed a significant challenge for the whale’s safe return to its natural habitat, in the ocean.

During the rescue operation, the stranded whale was carefully placed on a boat by rescuers to minimise its stress and any harm to the dwarf sperm whale.

The officials and the rescuers later begun the process of transporting the whale into deeper waters.

It was approximately 15 meters in depth, where it could released back into its natural habitat, the officials said.

"The rescued dwarf sperm whale was successfully released back into the sea following its safe rescue," an official said.

The dwarf sperm whale, a species known for its elusive nature and deep-water dwelling habits, is rarely spotted near the shorelines. It is usually found in deep waters.

Sindhudurg, located along Maharashtra's western coastline, is home to diverse marine species, making it a crucial area for conservation efforts.