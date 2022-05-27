Breaking News
Maharashtra: 15 injured after bus falls into gorge in Palghar

Updated on: 27 May,2022 11:20 AM IST  |  Palghar
Maharashtra: 15 injured after bus falls into gorge in Palghar

At least 15 persons were injured, five of them seriously, when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a 25-feet deep gorge at Wagobha Khind in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was travelling from Bhusawal in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to Boisar in Palghar, a police official said.




"The bus fell into an approximately 25-feet deep gorge, in which 15 persons, including the driver, were injured. Five of them have suffered serious injuries. All of them were admitted to a local government hospital," he said.


