Maharashtra: 15 injured after bus falls into gorge in Palghar

The incident occurred around 6 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was travelling from Bhusawal in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to Boisar in Palghar

Representational Image

At least 15 persons were injured, five of them seriously, when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a 25-feet deep gorge at Wagobha Khind in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 am when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was travelling from Bhusawal in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district to Boisar in Palghar, a police official said.

"The bus fell into an approximately 25-feet deep gorge, in which 15 persons, including the driver, were injured. Five of them have suffered serious injuries. All of them were admitted to a local government hospital," he said.

Show full article