Maharashtra: 16 people injured after bus meets with accident in Pune

Updated on: 17 May,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Pune
ANI |

So far, no casualties have been reported," officials said

As many as 16 people sustained minor injuries after a state transport (ST) bus met with an accident near Patas Toll Plaza in Yavat town of Pune district, officials said.


"16 passengers were injured after a state transport (ST) bus met with an accident near Patas toll naka in Yavat town of Pune district on Tuesday night," Pune District Administration said.



So far, no casualties have been reported," officials said.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

