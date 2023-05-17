Trial runs of Vande Bharat train to Goa a success, say officials; will be announced for public soon

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train. Pic/Rahul Nair

Listen to this article Vande Bharat train: Mumbai to Goa in just 7 hours x 00:00

The route trials of the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train were successfully conducted on Tuesday, with the train making the one-way journey in a little over seven hours. The train will be formally announced for the public soon. Sources said the trial train, capable of running at a top speed of 180 kmph, departed from platform number 7 of CSMT at 5.30 am and reached Madgaon station in Goa at 12.50 pm. On the return journey, the train started around 1.15 pm with the arrival at CSMT expected late evening.

Officials said it was an internal trial and that it was too early to discuss details of the regular passenger runs, which are yet to be announced. The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat will be the fourth semi high-speed train from India’s financial capital. Mumbai currently has three Vande Bharat trains: Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad–Gandhinagar Capital; Mumbai–Sainagar Shirdi and Mumbai –Solapur.

Also read: Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat soon, trials to begin on Tuesday

These are advanced trains that have aerodynamically designed coaches with automatic doors, onboard Wi-Fi, GPS-based passenger information system, bio-vacuum toilets, and improved seating arrangements for enhanced comfort. The trains also have regenerative braking systems, which can save up to 30 per cent energy. These are the first category of trains to ascend and descend the steepest ghats in India between Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik without any supporting rear engines.

This semi-high-speed train is a first-of-its-kind self-propelled train with executive class coaches having revolving chairs which can rotate up to 180 degrees. Indian Railways has been working on a plan to operate 75 Vande Bharat trains by 2023 end across the country on prominent routes.