Maharashtra: 17 cops injured as their vehicle overturns in Ratnagiri

Updated on: 24 April,2023 12:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The accident took place at around 9.30 am near Kasheli village under Nate police station limits

Maharashtra: 17 cops injured as their vehicle overturns in Ratnagiri

Representative Image

Maharashtra: 17 cops injured as their vehicle overturns in Ratnagiri
At least 17 police personnel were injured when a van carrying them for security deployment overturned in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Monday, an official said.


The accident took place at around 9.30 am near Kasheli village under Nate police station limits, he said.



The vehicle overturned while it was ferrying police personnel towards Rajapur for bandobast duty for a survey of the proposed Barsu refinery project, the official said.


Also Read: Boat capsizes off Ratnagiri coast in Maharashtra; 4 persons rescued, 1 missing

Seventeen police personnel were injured. They were rushed to a civil hospital in Ratnagiri where they were undergoing treatment, he said.

A soil survey for the Barsu refinery project is scheduled to be held from Monday in Ratnagiri. Some locals opposing the project have gathered in the area where the survey is to be conducted, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

