Boat capsizes off Ratnagiri coast in Maharashtra; 4 persons rescued, 1 missing

Updated on: 21 August,2022 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident took place around 9.45 am off the Bhatye coast in Ratnagiri, located more than 300 km from Mumbai

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A boat carrying five people capsized in the Arabian Sea in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Sunday, police said.


The police later rescued four people, while search was on for one missing person, an official said.

The incident took place around 9.45 am off the Bhatye coast in Ratnagiri, located more than 300 km from Mumbai, he said.


Police received a distress call following which they rushed to the coast and started a rescue operation with the help of local disaster management authority, the official said.

Four persons were rescued and efforts were on to trace one missing person, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

