Mumbai: 35-year-old woman, lover booked for sodomy in Mahim

Updated on: 21 August,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The two allegedly sodomised the nine-year-old son of the woman, when the father was away

The Shahu Nagar police have booked a 35-year-old woman and her paramour for alleged sodomy of the former’s nine-year-old son at their house in Mahim. The paramour tried to sodomise the child while the mother encouraged him as stated in the First Information Report (FIR). The police are yet to make any arrests in the case. 


According to the police, the incident took place before March this year when the victim’s father was away and the child was with his mother and her lover. As per the father’s statement, who is the complainant in the case, his son told him that he saw the two having sexual intercourse. After discovering the child watching them, the lover allegedly tried to sodomise him, the police said.

The woman had left her husband a few months ago and gone to West Bengal along with two of her children. Their nine-year-old son remained with his father. It was during this time that the child told his father about the incident. On August 13, the father made a written complaint to the Shahu Nagar police, and the police referred the case to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The committee then took the boy into confidence and took his detailed statement and accordingly, ordered the police to register an offence. Based on the complaint, the Shahu Nagar police on Thursday registered an offence under Section 377 (unnatural sex), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) and 34 (common intention).

