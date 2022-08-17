Mumbai Crime: Man held for 'molesting' woman at five-star hotel

The accused had allegedly called the woman for 'massage service' at the hotel where he was staying on Monday but there was a quarrel between the two over payment, said a police official

Representative Image

A 45-year-old sales executive from Punjab has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a five-star hotel here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused had allegedly called the woman for 'massage service' at the hotel where he was staying on Monday but there was a quarrel between the two over payment, said a police official.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Bollywood singer-composer Rahul Jain booked for allegedly raping costume stylist



He allegedly assaulted her and threw her out of his room, the woman alleged. Vakola police arrested the man for alleged assault and molestation and further probe is on, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal