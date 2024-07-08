Maharashtra: 17-year-old dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains

The police and fire brigade recovered his body from the nullah, the police said

The spot where the teenager died. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 17-year-old boy died after he allegedly slipped into nullah located at Vasant Nagar at Vasai in Maharashtra, the officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the boy was identified as Aryan Prasad Mahadik, a resident of Vasant Nagar at Vasai East in Maharashtra. The police said that the water level was increased in the nullah due to heavy rains in the area on Monday.

According to a police official the incident took place on Monday evening at around 7 pm Aryan Mahadik was walking near the Nullah at Vasant Nagar and suddenly he slipped and fell into nullah.

"Mahadik struggled to come out of the nullah after he fell in it but due to heavy force of the water he drowned. After pulling him out of the nullah, he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission," a police official said.