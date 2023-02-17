Maharashtra: 175 cops’ promotion files gather dust at home dept

Buzz is political infighting is causing delay; senior inspectors make an appeal to home minister, as many are close to retirement

Cops have requested Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene, so that there is some clarity on the matter. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

As the promotion of 175 senior inspectors has been awaiting clearance from the home department since November, there is a buzz in Mantralaya that political infighting is causing the delay. Cops, who are waiting for their posting as the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), have sought Devendra Fadnavis’s intervention. “The police department has prepared and sent the list to the home department, which is yet to give its approval,” said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity.

In September last year, 175 senior police inspectors were asked which of three districts they would prefer to be posted to as ACP. Thereafter, the state police headquarters prepared a proposal and sent it to the home department on November 3 for approval. Another police officer, requesting anonymity, told mid-day that the cops on the list were curious, as some of them are nearing retirement.

“We can understand the delay, but there should be a reason to justify it,” said a cop and urged Fadnavis to clear the air. “Fadnavis sir is very punctual about his work. It is high time that he intervenes and resolves the issue,” said another senior inspector. Devendra Fadnavis did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, retired IPS officer P K Jain, who also served as principal secretary, Home (Special), said the delay in clearances of files had become a part of the system, be it any department. “There is a law in Maharashtra that mandates time-bound clearances for each and every file, but nobody is interested in its implementation. It is high time we act in accordance with the law,” Jain said.

On the delay in promotions of 175 cops, Jain said, “If cops nearing retirement are made to wait for promotions, because of the apathy of some officer in Mantralaya or the minister concerned, it affects them. If cops miss out on their promotion because of this, then they are deprived of the paltry retirement benefits that come with it.”