Maharashtra: 19-year-old killed in road accident; NCP MLA's nephew arrested

A 19-year-old teenager was sadly killed in a car accident on the Pune Nashik Highway near Kalamb hamlet in Pune's Manchar. The nephew of NCP MLA Dilip Mohite Patil was detained in connection with the accident.

The accident occurred at 9 pm on Saturday while 34-year-old Mayur Sahebrao Mohite, the nephew of the NCP MLA from Khed, was driving his car on the highway. According to a senior police official at Manchar Police Station, Mohite's car collided with a bike while attempting to pass another vehicle. The impact killed Om Bhalerao, the bike rider, and injured the passenger, reported ANI.

According to the report, Mohite has been arrested and prosecuted under IPC section 304 for causing a deadly accident. A case has been filed at the Manchar Police Station, and an investigation is underway to determine the chain of events that led to the incident.

Further information is awaited.

On Wednesday, police in Pune reported that a woman walking down the street was injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle. According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Hingewadi neighbourhood, as reported by PTI.

According to the PTI report, a portion of the CCTV footage has appeared on social media, proving that the fast car ran off the road and struck the woman. Following that, the woman was thrown into the air and landed a distance away.

An officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police told PTI that the driver of the car appeared to lose control of the wheels and that it was not a case of drunk driving and that a complaint had not been submitted by the woman who is a resident of Mumbai.

"The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the car went off the road and struck the woman while she was walking along the roadside. The woman sustained injuries. Her brother and uncle arrived immediately after the incident and took her home. They notified us that they would go to the police station and file a formal complaint," the official told the news agency.

According to the official, an investigation is underway into the incident.

Last month, a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old child crashed with a motorbike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar neighbourhood, killing two IT professionals.