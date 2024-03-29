Breaking News
TMC commissioner holds pre-monsoon preparedness meeting with officials
Maharashtra: 22-year-old woman jumps into river to end life, rescued in Thane
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing it in the back
Actor Govinda joins CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
Bawankule's statement on case involving Rana misleading, Cong writes to EC, SC
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 2 new gecko species discovered one named after Van Gogh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Maharashtra: 2 new gecko species discovered, one named after Van Gogh

Updated on: 29 March,2024 05:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

Maharashtra-based researchers found reptiles in Tamil Nadu’s Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve

Maharashtra: 2 new gecko species discovered, one named after Van Gogh

The recently discovered gecko species

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 2 new gecko species discovered, one named after Van Gogh
x
00:00

You must have heard about the famous Starry Night painting by famous Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. Maharashtra-based researchers have discovered two new species of gecko and one of which is named after the expressionist painter due to its striking resemblance to the aforementioned painting. The research paper by Wildlife Researcher Akshay Khandekar, Tejas Thackeray and Ishan Agrawal was published on Wednesday night in ZooKeys Journal.



Scientist Akshay Khandekar from the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation, who is the lead researcher of the paper said, “Our team has discovered two more new stunning dwarf geckos from Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR), Tamil Nadu. One is named after Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh (1853–1890), Cnemaspis vangoghi aka Van Gogh’s starry dwarf gecko as the colouration of the new species is reminiscent of one of the painter’s most iconic works, The Starry Night.”


Khandekar told mid-day that the other species is named after Sathuragiri mountain, the type and only known locality of the new species, Cnemaspis sathuragiriensis aka Sathuragiri dwarf gecko. “We also provide a brief note on the Code of Ethics and how it is rarely followed in the Indian context and call for more collaborative research,” added Khandekar. 

According to the research paper, the two new species are distributed from low elevation, deciduous forests of Srivilliputhur, and add to the five previously known endemic vertebrates from Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wildlife mumbai news mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK