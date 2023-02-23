Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 20 year old man arrested for killing father in Thane district

Maharashtra: 20-year-old man arrested for killing father in Thane district

Updated on: 23 February,2023 01:15 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The accused and his parents are residents of Khambalpada in Dombivili; his mother is a domestic worker, said Pandurang Tithe of Tilak Nagar police station

Maharashtra: 20-year-old man arrested for killing father in Thane district

Representative Image


A 20-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested on the charge of killing his 69-year-old father who apparently frequently abused him, said a police official on Thursday.


The accused and his parents are residents of Khambalpada in Dombivili. His mother is a domestic worker, said Pandurang Tithe of Tilak Nagar police station.



Also Read: Uttar Pradesh life convict on the run since 2012 held in Thane district


The son told the police that he was upset as his father would constantly abuse and trouble him.

After he was rebuked by his father on Wednesday evening, the accused, in a fit of anger, hit the latter with a grindstone and slit his throat, killing him on the spot, said the official.

After being alerted by neighbours, the police reached the crime scene and arrested the accused from there, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

dombivli thane thane crime maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK