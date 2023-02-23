Maharashtra: 20-year-old man arrested for killing father in Thane district

The accused and his parents are residents of Khambalpada in Dombivili; his mother is a domestic worker, said Pandurang Tithe of Tilak Nagar police station

Representative Image

A 20-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested on the charge of killing his 69-year-old father who apparently frequently abused him, said a police official on Thursday.

The accused and his parents are residents of Khambalpada in Dombivili. His mother is a domestic worker, said Pandurang Tithe of Tilak Nagar police station.

The son told the police that he was upset as his father would constantly abuse and trouble him.

After he was rebuked by his father on Wednesday evening, the accused, in a fit of anger, hit the latter with a grindstone and slit his throat, killing him on the spot, said the official.

After being alerted by neighbours, the police reached the crime scene and arrested the accused from there, he said.

