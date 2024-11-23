As counting progresses in Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has gained early momentum, leading in 153 seats, while the MVA trails with 86 constituencies. CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar hold strong leads in their respective seats
File Pic
Maharashtra witnessed an extraordinary voter turnout in the recently concluded assembly elections, marking the highest participation in three decades. As results begin to trickle in, early trends indicate a strong lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP), which has surged past the halfway mark. Of the nine exit polls conducted, five predicted a comfortable victory for the Mahayuti bloc. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Congress) is trailing, though still hopeful for a turnaround as counting continues.
ADVERTISEMENT
The elections are widely seen as a litmus test for the fractured political landscape of Maharashtra, particularly the split within the Shiv Sena and the NCP. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi manages a win, it will face the uphill task of navigating internal differences over the chief ministerial candidate.
Leading and trailing candidates
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|Constituency
|Leading/Trailing
|Eknath Shinde
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Kopri-Pachpakhadi
|Leading
|Nana Patole
|Congress
|Sakoli
|Leading
|Devendra Fadnavis
|BJP
|Nagpur South West
|Leading
|Aaditya Thackeray
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Worli
|Leading
|Milind Deora
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Worli
|Trailing
|Zeeshan Siddique
|NCP (Ajit Pawar)
|Bandra East
|Trailing
|Nawab Malik
|NCP (Ajit Pawar)
|Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar
|Trailing
|Ajit Pawar
|NCP (Ajit Pawar)
|Baramati
|Leading
|Yugendra Pawar
|NCP (SP)
|Baramati
|Trailing
|Amit Thackeray
|MNS
|Mahim
|Trailing
|Sada Sarvankar
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Mahim
|Trailing
|Jitendra Awhad
|NCP (SP)
|Mumbra-Kalwa
|Leading
|Abu Azmi
|Samajwadi Party
|Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar
|Leading
|Prithviraj Chavan
|Congress
|Karad South
|Trailing
|Sanjay Nirupam
|Shiv Sena (Shinde)
|Dindoshi
|Leading
|Rohit Pawar
|NCP (SP)
|Karjat Jamkhed
|Leading
|Shameebha Patil
|VBA
|Raver
|Trailing
|C Bawankule
|BJP
|Kamthi
|Leading
|Sreejaya Chavan
|BJP
|Bhokar
|Leading
|Sunil Raut
|Shiv Sena (UBT)
|Vikhroli
|Leading
With counting underway, the focus now shifts to whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi can narrow the gap or if the Mahayuti will sail to a decisive victory. The final results will not only determine Maharashtra's next government but will also serve as a barometer for the fractured alliances and their political future.