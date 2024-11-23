As counting progresses in Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has gained early momentum, leading in 153 seats, while the MVA trails with 86 constituencies. CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar hold strong leads in their respective seats

Maharashtra witnessed an extraordinary voter turnout in the recently concluded assembly elections, marking the highest participation in three decades. As results begin to trickle in, early trends indicate a strong lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP), which has surged past the halfway mark. Of the nine exit polls conducted, five predicted a comfortable victory for the Mahayuti bloc. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Congress) is trailing, though still hopeful for a turnaround as counting continues.

The elections are widely seen as a litmus test for the fractured political landscape of Maharashtra, particularly the split within the Shiv Sena and the NCP. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi manages a win, it will face the uphill task of navigating internal differences over the chief ministerial candidate.

Leading and trailing candidates

Candidate Name Party Name Constituency Leading/Trailing Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena (Shinde) Kopri-Pachpakhadi Leading Nana Patole Congress Sakoli Leading Devendra Fadnavis BJP Nagpur South West Leading Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT) Worli Leading Milind Deora Shiv Sena (Shinde) Worli Trailing Zeeshan Siddique NCP (Ajit Pawar) Bandra East Trailing Nawab Malik NCP (Ajit Pawar) Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Trailing Ajit Pawar NCP (Ajit Pawar) Baramati Leading Yugendra Pawar NCP (SP) Baramati Trailing Amit Thackeray MNS Mahim Trailing Sada Sarvankar Shiv Sena (Shinde) Mahim Trailing Jitendra Awhad NCP (SP) Mumbra-Kalwa Leading Abu Azmi Samajwadi Party Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Leading Prithviraj Chavan Congress Karad South Trailing Sanjay Nirupam Shiv Sena (Shinde) Dindoshi Leading Rohit Pawar NCP (SP) Karjat Jamkhed Leading Shameebha Patil VBA Raver Trailing C Bawankule BJP Kamthi Leading Sreejaya Chavan BJP Bhokar Leading Sunil Raut Shiv Sena (UBT) Vikhroli Leading

With counting underway, the focus now shifts to whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi can narrow the gap or if the Mahayuti will sail to a decisive victory. The final results will not only determine Maharashtra's next government but will also serve as a barometer for the fractured alliances and their political future.