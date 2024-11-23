Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP, MVA woo independents as CM race heats up ahead of results
Mumbai: BMC wants to collect Rs 1,378 crore in property tax, will seize properties to meet target
Men detained for tailing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan released
Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP leader Vinod Tawde sends Rs 100 cr defamation notice to Congress over cash for vote allegations
Maharashtra elections 2024: Male, female vote share increase similar across state
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Battle for Maharashtra Key contenders in 2024 leading and trailing

Battle for Maharashtra: Key contenders in 2024 leading and trailing

Updated on: 23 November,2024 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava | anisha.shrivastava@mid-day.com

Top

As counting progresses in Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has gained early momentum, leading in 153 seats, while the MVA trails with 86 constituencies. CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar hold strong leads in their respective seats

Battle for Maharashtra: Key contenders in 2024 leading and trailing

File Pic

Listen to this article
Battle for Maharashtra: Key contenders in 2024 leading and trailing
x
00:00

Maharashtra witnessed an extraordinary voter turnout in the recently concluded assembly elections, marking the highest participation in three decades. As results begin to trickle in, early trends indicate a strong lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance (BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP), which has surged past the halfway mark. Of the nine exit polls conducted, five predicted a comfortable victory for the Mahayuti bloc. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (NCP(SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Congress) is trailing, though still hopeful for a turnaround as counting continues.


The elections are widely seen as a litmus test for the fractured political landscape of Maharashtra, particularly the split within the Shiv Sena and the NCP. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi manages a win, it will face the uphill task of navigating internal differences over the chief ministerial candidate.


Leading and trailing candidates


Candidate Name  Party Name  Constituency  Leading/Trailing
Eknath Shinde  Shiv Sena (Shinde) Kopri-Pachpakhadi  Leading
Nana Patole  Congress  Sakoli Leading
Devendra Fadnavis  BJP  Nagpur South West  Leading
Aaditya Thackeray  Shiv Sena (UBT)  Worli Leading
Milind Deora  Shiv Sena (Shinde)  Worli Trailing
Zeeshan Siddique  NCP (Ajit Pawar)  Bandra East  Trailing
Nawab Malik  NCP (Ajit Pawar)  Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar  Trailing
Ajit Pawar  NCP (Ajit Pawar)  Baramati  Leading
Yugendra Pawar  NCP (SP)  Baramati  Trailing
Amit Thackeray  MNS Mahim  Trailing
Sada Sarvankar  Shiv Sena (Shinde)  Mahim  Trailing
Jitendra Awhad  NCP (SP)  Mumbra-Kalwa  Leading
Abu Azmi  Samajwadi Party  Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar  Leading
Prithviraj Chavan  Congress  Karad South  Trailing
Sanjay Nirupam  Shiv Sena (Shinde)  Dindoshi Leading
Rohit Pawar  NCP (SP)  Karjat Jamkhed  Leading
Shameebha Patil  VBA  Raver  Trailing
C Bawankule  BJP  Kamthi Leading
Sreejaya Chavan  BJP  Bhokar Leading
Sunil Raut  Shiv Sena (UBT)  Vikhroli Leading

With counting underway, the focus now shifts to whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi can narrow the gap or if the Mahayuti will sail to a decisive victory. The final results will not only determine Maharashtra's next government but will also serve as a barometer for the fractured alliances and their political future.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Election 2024 Mahayuti Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis ajit pawar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK