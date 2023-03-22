Maharashtra: 22 per cent crop loss survey completed in rain-hit Marathwada

As per a report from the divisional commissioner’s office, 1,33,397 farmers cultivating on 91525.67 hectares of land faced losses due to the unseasonal rain that lashed the region earlier this month

The Maharashtra government has undertaken a crop loss survey in eight rain-affected districts of Marathwada and 22 per cent of the assessment has been completed, an official said on Tuesday.

As per a report from the divisional commissioner’s office, 1,33,397 farmers cultivating on 91525.67 hectares of land faced losses due to the unseasonal rain that lashed the region earlier this month.

The administration has completed a loss survey of more than 20010.83 hectares of land, it said.

So far, the highest loss has been recorded in Nanded (24164 hectares), while the most number of affected farmers (36,661) were from Aurangabad, the report stated.

Crops in 5998.90 hectares belonging to 9,191 farmers were damaged in Parbhani, and the survey has been conducted in 2425.40 hectares, which is 40.43 per cent of the total loss, it said.

