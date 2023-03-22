Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC gets set to tackle potholes early this year
Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical
Mumbai: City gardens to get toilets, drinking water, assures CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime: Customs clearing agents held for doing drug cartel’s bidding
Mumbai: Police suspect plan to frame Amruta Fadnavis hatched since 2021
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 22 per cent crop loss survey completed in rain hit Marathwada

Maharashtra: 22 per cent crop loss survey completed in rain-hit Marathwada

Updated on: 22 March,2023 05:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

As per a report from the divisional commissioner’s office, 1,33,397 farmers cultivating on 91525.67 hectares of land faced losses due to the unseasonal rain that lashed the region earlier this month

Maharashtra: 22 per cent crop loss survey completed in rain-hit Marathwada

Representational images


The Maharashtra government has undertaken a crop loss survey in eight rain-affected districts of Marathwada and 22 per cent of the assessment has been completed, an official said on Tuesday.


As per a report from the divisional commissioner’s office, 1,33,397 farmers cultivating on 91525.67 hectares of land faced losses due to the unseasonal rain that lashed the region earlier this month.



The administration has completed a loss survey of more than 20010.83 hectares of land, it said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Heavy unseasonal rain surprises Mumbaikars and meteorologists

So far, the highest loss has been recorded in Nanded (24164 hectares), while the most number of affected farmers (36,661) were from Aurangabad, the report stated.

Crops in 5998.90 hectares belonging to 9,191 farmers were damaged in Parbhani, and the survey has been conducted in 2425.40 hectares, which is 40.43 per cent of the total loss, it said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mumbai rains maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK