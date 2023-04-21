Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Builders owe Mumbai homeowners Rs 336 cr!
Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD
Mumbai: Western Express Highway killer spot fixed!
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 22 posts created for development of CIDCOs NAINA project in Navi Mumbai

Maharashtra: 22 posts created for development of CIDCO's NAINA project in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 21 April,2023 03:03 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

As per a release issued by the corporation, the state government had approved the CIDCO's request for creation of posts of revenue officers and land survey officers/staff for the NAINA project

Maharashtra: 22 posts created for development of CIDCO's NAINA project in Navi Mumbai

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: 22 posts created for development of CIDCO's NAINA project in Navi Mumbai
x
00:00

The Maharashtra government has approved the creation of 22 new posts in the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for faster development of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Area (NAINA) project, an official said on Friday.


As per a release issued by the corporation, the state government had approved the CIDCO's request for creation of posts of revenue officers and land survey officers/staff for the NAINA project.



The CIDCO is developing NAINA, a well-planned city well-equipped with ultra-modern facilities in 371 sq km area around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, it said.


Also read: Ajit Pawar demands judicial probe in Kharghar sunstroke deaths

The project is being implemented through 12 Town Planning Schemes (TPS), which required revenue and land survey officers/staff to carry out the works of keeping the land records by updating the entitlements, preparing the property cards, measurement of land, preparing the new maps, etc.

At least 22 posts including those of deputy collector, tehsildar, circle officer, talathi, district superintendent land survey, deputy superintendent land survey, bench clerk among others have been created for the project.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
thane mumbai mumbai news navi mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK