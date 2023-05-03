Breaking News
Maharashtra: 25 passengers injured after bus hits truck in Palghar

Maharashtra: 25 passengers injured after bus hits truck in Palghar

Updated on: 03 May,2023 10:18 AM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

The accident took place at around 10 am on Tuesday near Kudus when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying 65 passengers was heading from Palghar to Wada area

Representative Image

Twenty five people were injured when their bus rammed into a trailer truck after the latter's driver applied brakes suddenly in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.


The accident took place at around 10 am on Tuesday near Kudus when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying 65 passengers was heading from Palghar to Wada area, they said.



The driver of a trailer truck applied brakes suddenly. As a result, the bus which was behind the truck rammed into it, an official from Wada police station said.


Twenty five people, including the bus driver and conductor, were injured, he said.

Local people and police rushed to the spot and helped in transporting the injured people to a nearby public health centre, the official said.

A 47-year-old woman, who was seriously injured, was shifted to the Wada rural hospital for treatment, he said.

A probe was on into the incident, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

