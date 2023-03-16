Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra 30000 teacher posts to be filled by April says Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra: 30,000 teacher posts to be filled by April, says Deepak Kesarkar

Updated on: 16 March,2023 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Replying during the question hour, Kesarkar said two private agencies, IBPS and Tata Consultancy Services, have been entrusted with the task of recruitment

Maharashtra: 30,000 teacher posts to be filled by April, says Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. File Pic


Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar told the Assembly on Thursday that 30,000 vacancies for teachers are being filled through the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) and the process would be completed by April.


The minister said it has been decided to hold TAIT twice a year.



Also Read: Maharashtra government-run student hostels are like jails, says Council deputy head


Replying during the question hour, Kesarkar said two private agencies, IBPS and Tata Consultancy Services, have been entrusted with the task of recruitment.

These companies also work for the central government and are reliable, he said.

The recruitment process is expected to be completed by April and the teachers will be available in the next academic year, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news Eknath Shinde

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK