Maharashtra: 30,000 teacher posts to be filled by April, says Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. File Pic

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar told the Assembly on Thursday that 30,000 vacancies for teachers are being filled through the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) and the process would be completed by April.

The minister said it has been decided to hold TAIT twice a year.

Replying during the question hour, Kesarkar said two private agencies, IBPS and Tata Consultancy Services, have been entrusted with the task of recruitment.

These companies also work for the central government and are reliable, he said.

The recruitment process is expected to be completed by April and the teachers will be available in the next academic year, he said.

