Maharashtra 31 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 172

No Covid-19 death was reported in the state on Tuesday, state health department bulletin said

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 31 new Covid-19 cases, the state health department bulletin said.

Case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent, the bulletin further said.

The fresh cases took the overall infection tally to 81,69,405, as per the bulletin.

The state currently has 172 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

33 patients were discharged on June 6. 80,20,681 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until Tuesday. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

At present dominant variant of Covid-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1,685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

Since 1st Jan 2023, 122 Covid-19 deaths have been recorded. 72.95% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 84% of the deceased had comorbidities, 16% did not have any comorbidity.

Maharashtra had on Monday reported nine Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,69,374, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,552, a health official said, the PTI had reported.

The addition to the tally was a drop from the 26 cases detected on Sunday, which was also a no fatality day, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with six cases, including three in the metropolis, followed by one each in Pune, Nashik and Nagpur circles, he added.

The recovery count increased by 11 to touch 80,20,648, leaving the city with an active caseload of 176, he said.

Meanwhile, On Tuesday, India reported 124 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Currently, the active cases have decreased to 3,001 from 3,193.

On Tuesday, the data also reported two deaths in the country due to Covid-19. The death toll has increased to 5,31,884 with two deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4,49,91,880.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent.

(with PTI inputs)