Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Covid 19 India reports 124 new cases two deaths

Covid-19: India reports 124 new cases, two deaths

Updated on: 06 June,2023 10:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Tuesday, the data also reported two deaths in the country due to Covid-19. The death toll has increased to 5,31,884 with two deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala

Covid-19: India reports 124 new cases, two deaths

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Covid-19: India reports 124 new cases, two deaths
x
00:00

On Tuesday, India reported 124 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data.


Currently, the active cases have decreased to 3,001 from 3,193.


On Tuesday, the data also reported two deaths in the country due to Covid-19. The death toll has increased to 5,31,884 with two deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala.


The Covid case tally was recorded at 4,49,91,880.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,56,995.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported three Covid-19 cases on Monday.

The Covid-19 cases tally increased to 11,63,825, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,772, a BMC official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from seven cases detected on Sunday.

The recovery count increased by six to touch 11,43,993, leaving the metropolis with 60 active cases, he said.

(with inputs fro PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india national news Coronavirus Covid 19 new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK