On May 1, while Mumbai reported 930 Covid-19 cases, on Wednesday (May 31), the number of active cases decreased to 71

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai sees 92 per cent drop in active Covid-19 cases x 00:00

As the number of Covid-19 cases in the city dropped since the beginning of May, the number of active cases decreased by 92 per cent by the month's end.

On May 1, while Mumbai reported 930 cases, on Wednesday (May 31), the number of active cases decreased to 71.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s data, seven deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in Mumbai and the lowest number of cases (only two cases) in May month was reported on May 22.

On Thursday, June 1, Mumbai reported 14 new Covid-19 cases taking the city's caseload to 11,63,802. The data also revealed that there were three more active cases (a total of 74 active Covid-19 cases) reported on June 1 than the previous day.

“The cases have dropped drastically in Mumbai. There are hardly any symptomatic cases detected,” said a BMC official.

In the month of April, as Mumbai saw a sudden increase in the number of positive cases, the active cases also increased and were recorded in four-digit numbers beside the last two days of April month.

"Most of the cases visiting the hospitals are related to flu. Only a handful of cases coming to the OPD with fever are getting tested positive for coronavirus infection," said, Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, doctor at Sir JJ hospital.

Presently, the recovery rate of Mumbai is 98.3 per cent.

The data also revealed that the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city for the period from May 26 to 31 was 0.0008 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 36 new cases and zero death on Thursday.

Presently, Maharashtra state has 223 active cases.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.