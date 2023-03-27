Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16

But officials are confident that situation will not spiral into a crisis, as only a small number of active patients have required hospitalisation

Women wearing masks walk past a society in Parel. Pic/Atul Kamble

The latest genome sequencing result has revealed that 50 per cent of the Covid-19 patients across the state were infected with new Coronavirus sub-variant XBB.1.16, believed to be highly contagious. Health officials, however, said this was a small surge and that this strain would not wreak havoc, as only a handful of patients are in need of hospitalisation.