In a move to bolster public safety in Thane, the government has approved the installation of nearly 7,500 CCTVs featuring advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, in Maharashtra's Thane police commissionerate limits, a senior police official said, reported news agency PTI.

Of the total cameras, 3,500 will be installed in Thane city, 1,500 in Bhiwandi, and the remaining in various other areas under the commissionerate, Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre told reporters on Monday, reported PTI.

The new cameras will be equipped with advanced technologies, including AI capabilities, facial recognition, and Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) for number plate recognition, police officials said, reported PTI.

These technologies will facilitate quicker identification of vehicles involved in crimes, making law enforcement more efficient, they said.

The government plans to integrate these cameras with the existing systems in large public areas, aligning with the government's vision for a safer Thane, Dumbre said, reported PTI.

This initiative is expected to create a comprehensive surveillance network, ensuring the safety of residents from all perspectives, as per police.

Thane civic body's new administrative building to cost Rs 727 crore, will have 32 floors

The civic body of Thane, home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has announced the construction of its new administrative building at an estimated Rs 727 crore.

The office block will have a 32-floor structure and a 5-storey 'Mahasabha' building besides two basement parking levels, said an official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the project during his recent visit to the city.

Once ready, the facility is expected to provide maximum benefits to the citizens of Thane by centralising various municipal offices under one roof, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)