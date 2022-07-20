Maharashtra: 9 Kyasanur forest disease cases detected in Sindhudurg district this year

According to the State entomologist, the cases are detected in the Western Ghat mainly due to the greater number of monkey population in that region. It is a zoonotic viral disease transmitted to human beings through the bite of infected ticks

Representative image. Pic/Istock

This year, Maharashtra reported nine cases of Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) also known as monkey fever, in the Sindhudurg district. According to the state government’s public health department, the KFD cases in Maharashtra are majorly reported in the Sahyadri range.

According to the State entomologist, the cases are detected in the Western Ghat mainly due to the greater number of monkey population in that region. It is a zoonotic viral disease transmitted to human beings through the bite of infected ticks.

State entomologist Mahendra Jagtap said, “Shivamogga district in Karnataka is the hotspot of Kyasanur Forest Disease (monkey fever) disease due to which the cases are highly found in the Sahyadri range. Around 864 blood samples have been tested since January till date, so far 9 cases of KFD have been detected.”

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC finds 21 mosquito breeding spots at Dadar, Matunga, Mahim, Sion railway stations

In 2021, seven cases and one death were reported in the same region in Maharashtra.

This indigenous disease first came to light in the Kyasanur forest range of Soraba taluk in the Shivamogga district. The virus spreads when humans come in close contact with the carcass or faeces of an infected monkey. In humans, the virus is said to cause high fever, headaches, gastrointestinal bleeding, vomiting, to name a few.

Dr Behram Pardiwala, Director of Internal Medicines, Wockhardt Hospitals, said, “Monkey fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever. This occurs in the southern part of India. The virus belongs to the same family as a dengue virus.”

The state official also mentions that Kyasanur Forest Disease which is known as monkey fever and monkeypox are two different diseases and citizens should not get confused and panic. “KFD usually occurs in people living in the forest area. A new point-of-care testing lab has been set up by ICMR-NIV for rapid diagnosis of KFD,” added Jagtap.

“Monkeypox occurs when you have vesicles forming on the skin like smallpox lesions which then dry out and form scabs. This is also a viral lesion but from a different family,” added Dr Pardiwala.