Maharashtra: 9,284 inmates lodged in jails of Thane district against capacity of 3,794

Updated on: 13 March,2023 04:08 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

As per the report, Kalyan jail has 2,061 prisoners when its official capacity is 540, while Thane Central prison, which has a capacity to hold 1,105 inmates, currently has 4,356

Maharashtra: 9,284 inmates lodged in jails of Thane district against capacity of 3,794

Representative Image


As many as 9,284 inmates were lodged in different jails of Maharashtra's Thane district, as against their official capacity at 3,794, a report by the state prisons department revealed on Monday.


As per the report, Kalyan jail has 2,061 prisoners when its official capacity is 540, while Thane Central prison, which has a capacity to hold 1,105 inmates, currently has 4,356.



Also Read: Thane: Water supply to remain affected in following areas on March 15


At 9,284 prisoners, the number of inmates in jails in the district exceeds capacity by 5,390, it said.

With a capacity to accommodate 2,124 prisoners, the Taloja Central prison now has 2,848 inmates.

Although the jails in the district can accommodate only 60 women inmates, they were holding 290 women, the report stated. 

