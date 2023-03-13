Thane: Water supply to remain affected in following areas on March 15

The civic body said that the water supply will be shut for 24 hours in some parts of Kalwa and Mumbra

Water supply to several areas of Maharashtra's Thane and its suburbs will remain affected on March 15 as the civic body, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), undertakes work on the relocation of a 2000 mm diameter main water channel.

“The relocation of a 2000 mm diameter main water channel under the TMC's area will be undertaken at Lodha Dham near National Highway (NH-3) on Wednesday, March 15. As a result, the water supply will be shut for 24 hours from 9.00 am on March 15 to 9.00 am on Thursday," the civic body said in a statement.

The water supply to Majiwada, Ghodbunder Road, Patlipada, Gandhinagar, Siddanchal, Ritupark, Jeltaki, Siddheshwar, Samtanagar, Indiranagar, Lokmanyanagar, Srinagar, Ramnagar, etc, areas will be affected.

The civic body said that the water supply will be shut for 24 hours in some parts of Kalwa and Mumbra.

Due to the shutdown, the civic body said, the water supply is likely to be at low pressure for the next one to two days until the water supply is fully restored.

The civic body has advised citizens to store water and use it wisely.