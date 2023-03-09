Thane: TMT slashes AC bus fares to Rs 10 and Rs 65

In a meeting, Bangar said that the daily passenger count of TMT buses will increase as the fares have become cheaper.

In a good news for commuters, the Thane municipal transport (TMT) undertaking has slashed its AC bus fares between 40-50 per cent.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday announced that the revised fares will be applicable to both the newly inducted electric powered AC buses and the Volvo services.

According to the revised rates, the minimum fares for the TMT AC buses would now be Rs 10 instead of Rs 20 for the first two kilometres, while the maximum fare has been slashed from Rs 105 to Rs 65.

“TMT undertaking operates Volvo air-conditioned buses on the Borivali route. For the first two kilometres Rs 20 was being charged for Volvo AC buses. While on the same route, BEST charges Rs 6 and NMMT charges Rs 10. In order to increase the number of commuters traveling by the TMT AC buses, the minimum fares for the buses has been slashed to Rs 10 instead of Rs 20 for the first two kilometres, while the maximum fare has been slashed from Rs 105 to Rs 65,” Bangar said.

The TMC chief said that this will help to make the journey of commuters comfortable at a low rate.

Providing sustainable transportation and reducing pollution, 123 electric buses will be added to the fleet. 71 air-conditioned buses which include 45 standard buses and 16 midi buses. While 52 general buses including 10 standard buses and 42 midi buses will be introduced in a phased manner, Bangar informed.

The TMC chief also informed that the TMT undertaking will focus on increasing bus services in more congested routes.

Bangar also said that policy changes will be made in such a way that the commuters will be encouraged to use the TMT bus services more.

