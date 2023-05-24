Breaking News
Maharashtra: Actor, scriptwriter Nitesh Pandey found unconscious in Nashik hotel, declared dead on arrival in hospital

Updated on: 24 May,2023 01:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Actor and scriptwriter Nitesh Pandey was declared brought dead at a hospital in Nashik after he was found in an unconscious state in his hotel room in the wee hours of Wednesday

Actor and scriptwriter Nitesh Pandey was declared brought dead at a hospital in Nashik after he was found in an unconscious state in his hotel room in the wee hours of Wednesday.


“Pande was staying in Hotel Dew Drop from Tuesday morning. Last evening, he ordered food but when room service personnel went to serve the food he didn't open the door and even didn't respond,” a statement issued by the office of superintendent of police Nashik Rural said.


The statement said that hotel staff opened the door with the master key and found him unconscious. He was rushed to Rural Hospital, Igatpuri around 2am where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. “His relatives have been informed by the Igatpuri cops. Further investigation of the incident is in progress.”


Pandey, a television and film actor best known for his role in Anupamaa, had suffered a massive cardiac arrest, reports said. He was 51.

Nitesh Pandey leaves behind a filmography of memorable roles. This includes films like Om Shanti Om, Dabangg 2 and Khosla Ka Ghosla.

