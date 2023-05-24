Police send ash from burnt stone for forensic text to determine what chemical was used to set it ablaze

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai: Youth who damaged memorial at Vasai Fort booked x 00:00

The Vasai police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the youth who damaged the martyred soldiers’ memorial stone by carving an ‘S’ on it and setting it on fire to make a social media video reel. Officers from the Vasai police also seized ash from the damaged stone and sent it to the forensic laboratory to ascertain which chemical was used to set the stone ablaze.

mid-day highlighted the incident in its May 22 edition with the story: ‘Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort’. Following the mid-day report, officers from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) swung into action and conducted investigations into this matter. They identified Hasim Shaikh, who posted the video on Instagram with the song ‘Bewafa’ in the background, after which the Vasai police was informed and an FIR registered in the matter.

Speaking with mid-day, Kailash Shinde of ASI’s Palghar division said, “We have registered an FIR against Shaikh who, as per his Instagram account, desecrate the memorial. Following this incident, we have also put up a notice on the Vasai Fort premises to dissuade visitors from causing any damage and are working on plans to secure the fort.” Shinde added that whosoever damages, alters, defaces or misuses the monument shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend up to two years or a fine of up to Rs1 lakh.

According to senior inspector Ranjeet Andhale from the Vasai police station said they are conducting investigations into the matter and will take action after checking activities on Shaikh’s Instagram account. “We have also seized ash from the burnt stone and sent it to the forensic laboratory to check which chemical was used to set it on fire.”

An ASI officer said visitors at the Vasai Fort often deface the heritage structure by writing their names on the rocks, using the place for pre-wedding shoots and stealing stones to keep as relics. “There are also couples who visit the location to indulge in obscene acts, which is not allowed,” said the official.

Forest conservationist Shridatta Raut told mid-day that the fort requires gates and borders as several people visit the location. “There is also a requirement for CCTV cameras as miscreants enter at night to consume alcohol. I am thankful to mid-day for highlighting this incident and helping to save this historical place in Vasai,” Raut said, adding that the ASI should secure the fort—built in 1680—with boundary walls.

ASI Notice

ASI put up a notice board at the Vasai Fort on Tuesday stating: “Protected monument: This monument has been declared to be of national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains, Act, 1958. As per the Ancient Monument and Archeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2019, whoever destroys, removes, alters, defaces, imperils or misuses this monument shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to two years or with a fine up to Rs1 lakh.”

The notice further states that any construction in the regulated area without proper permission of the competent authority shall be punishable with imprisonment not exceeding two years or with a fine which may extend to Rs1 lakh, or both.