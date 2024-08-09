Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar apologises for ban on export of onions

NCP president says decision was a mistake while addressing gathering in Niphad in Nashik district, a major onion production hub, on Friday

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the Centre's move to ban onion export late last year was a mistake and the decision had cost the ruling Mahayuti alliance dearly in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, a major producer of the bulbous crop.

On December 8, 2023, the Central government banned export of onions till March 31, 2024, to curb price surge, drawing protests from farmers in the state. In March, the export ban was extended till further orders, but it was lifted in early May just days before polling in Maharashtra's onion belt.

“I admit that the onion export ban was a mistake and apologise for that. There will be no onion export ban again. I have told the Central government and we in the state government have agreed that there will be no onion export ban,” Pawar said.

The NCP president was addressing a gathering in Niphad in Nashik district, a major onion production hub, on the second day of his Jan Samman Yatra, which has been launched ahead of the Assembly polls which are due in October. The Mahayuti (grand alliance) performed poorly in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, where it won just 17 of the 48 seats—BJP 9, Shiv Sena 7 and NCP one. Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, interacted with farmers, women, and Paithani saree workers during the yatra.

The NCP's Jan Sanman Yatra on Friday travelled through Niphad, Lasalgaon and Yeola towns of Nashik district in north Maharashtra. Addressing women and farmers, the Deputy CM highlighted the benefits of recently launched welfare schemes of the Maharashtra government and assured all possible support to address their concerns.

Seeking to woo female voters ahead of the Assembly polls, Pawar, during his ongoing mass outreach programme, announced that the first installment under the government's flagship scheme for women, Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, will be released on August 17.

