Maharashtra: Another pothole death, as truck runs over pillion in Thane

Updated on: 25 July,2022 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prakash Bambroliya |

The deceased was riding pillion and fell off the vehicle when the bike’s tyre got stuck in a pothole; cops looking for dumper truck

The accident spot on Mum-Nashik highway


Another life was snuffed out due to killer potholes as a pillion rider fell off a bike and got crushed under a dumper truck near Ranjnoli Naka, Bhiwandi, on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Brijesh Kumar, an Ulhasnagar resident, while the biker, Ramjanak Sharma, sustained injuries. Kongaon police have registered an accidental death report and have started an investigation. 

A police officer said, “The incident took place around 100 metres away from Ranjnoli Naka on the Mumbai Nashik Highway. Sharma wass riding while Kumar was sitting behind him. The bike’s tyre got caught in a pothole and fell along with the riders. Kumar fell on the right side and was immediately run over by a dumper. He died on the spot.” 

Rajendra Pawar, in-charge of Kongaon Police station, said, “It is due to the terrible condition of the road that the bike skidded and fell. Nobody saw the number plate of the dumper truck, so we are checking CCTV footage from the area to identify it. We will also fill up the potholes once the rain stops.”

