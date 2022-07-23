Breaking News
Maharashtra: H1N1 cases balloon 787 per cent in 11 days
Uttar Pradesh Police makes fifth arrest in Lulu Mall namaz case
Eknath Shinde had adequate security during MVA regime, says ex-home minister
Mumbai Crime: 4-star hotel chef in Andheri stabs waiter to death over order
Karnataka: Transgender held for cheating woman by posing as man on Facebook
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Roads will be pothole free in 2 years says BMC cement concretization works underway

Mumbai: Roads will be pothole-free in 2 years, says BMC; cement concretization works underway

Updated on: 23 July,2022 10:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Soak pits will be constructed in new roads to improve water percolation through the surface

Mumbai: Roads will be pothole-free in 2 years, says BMC; cement concretization works underway

BMC workers filling potholes near Aarey dairy at Aarey Colony, Goregaon. Pic/Satej Shinde


Mumbai's roads will be pothole-free in two years announced, the civic body on Saturday after a review meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s release stated that the cement concretization (CC) of 236 kilometers of the city's roads was underway at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, while 423 kilometers of roads will be taken up in 2023-24 fiscal. The release further added, soak pits will be constructed in new roads to improve water percolation through the surface.

Also Read: Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leave commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action


CM Shinde directed the BMC to ensure people get relief from potholes. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal assured CM that the cement concretization works were going ahead at a brisk pace. "All CC road works will be completed in the next two years," Chahal told the CM.

According to BMC, around 1,000 kilometres of the 2,055 kilometres of Mumbai's roads are already cement concretized, which ensures these stretches develop the least number of potholes.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK