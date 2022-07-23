Breaking News
Mumbai records 266 Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 23 July,2022 08:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Out of the 266 new cases, 26 patients were symptomatic

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Saturday, Mumbai reported 266 new Covid-19 cases and one death, as per the official data released by BMC.

Presently,  the total Covid-19 case tally stands to 11,22,674 in the city and the toll to 19,638.

Out of the 266 new cases, 26 patients were symptomatic, the data mentioned. The city has been reporting less than 300 daily coronavirus infections for more than a week.


According to the health bulletin at least 10,406 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of tests done so far to 1,77,54,854.

The count of recoveries rose to 11,01,181 after 281 patients recovered from the infection in the city. Currently, there are 1,855 active cases in Mumbai with a recovery rate of 98 per cen.

The overall growth rate of infections has improved to 0.024 per cent for the period between July 16 and July 22.

