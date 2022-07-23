Maharashtra logs 2,336 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths

As per the data, Maharashtra has 14,519 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,336 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the infection, as per the state's health bulletin.

As per the data, Maharashtra has 14,519 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.

Also Read: NZ Covid-19 death rate at record levels

On Saturday, 2,311 patients were discharged from the hospital in the state taking the discharge count to 78,69,591. Out of 8,28,78,300 laboratory samples 80,32,246 have been tested positive (09.69 per cent) for Covid-19 in the state until today.

As per the department, of the total new cases, the highest 863 were registered in the Pune administrative circle, followed by Mumbai (503), Nagpur (407), Nashik (180), Akola (103), Latur (81), Kolhapur (92) and Aurangabad circles (107).