Maharashtra logs 2,289 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Updated on: 21 July,2022 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
As per the data, Maharashtra has 14,519 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 2,289 new Covid-19 cases, and six patients succumbed to the infection, as per the health bulletin of state's public health department.

As per the data, Maharashtra has 14,519 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.

2,400 patients discharged today in the state taking the discharge  count to 78,64,831.

As per the department, of the total new cases, the highest 810 were registered in the Pune administrative circle, followed by Mumbai (528), Nagpur (371), Nashik (211), Akola (117), Latur (84), Kolhapur (72) and Aurangabad circles (96).

