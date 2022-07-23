Thane records 44 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, Thane city currently has 350 active Covid-19 cases

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

As many as 44 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane city, taking its infection count to 1,92,794, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on July 23.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, Thane city currently has 350 active Covid-19 cases. One death was also recorded on July 23, which took the fatality toll in Thane to 2,143.

As per the bulletin, 52 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,301. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,336 new Covid-19 cases and five pandemic-related deaths, taking the state's caseload to 80,32,246 and death toll to 1,48,056.

The recovery count increased by 2,311 to touch 78,69,591, leaving Maharashtra with 14,599 active cases. The state's recovery rate is 97.97 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.84 per cent.