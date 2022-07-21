Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leaves commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action

TMC additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi told mid-day.com, "Special teams at ward-levels have been formed to keep a check and fill the potholes in the jurisdiction of the TMC, our teams are working 24/7 on the issue."

Consecutive heavy rains in the past days have compounded potholes woes of commuters in Thane. Several people have been complaining about the increasing potholes problem in Thane on social media. Netizens have complained about increasing potholes leading to major traffic jams in the city. Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials have formed teams at ward levels to tackle the growing problem.

Sneha Singh, a social activist from Thane told mid-day.com, "Major roads in Thane City are under various agencies like Thane Municipal Corporation, State PWD, MSRDC, MMRDA. Teen Hath Naka, that is one of the entry routes for Mumbai is always riddled with potholes every monsoon. Many people drive through this road for work, etc. For instance, at Teen Hath Naka signal towards Thane, a patch at the service road was repaired before the monsoon by a layer of tar and bitumen but developed potholes. It was then temporarily fixed."

On her Twitter handle, @queenofthane, she shared pictures of potholes and wrote, "Bhiwandi people pay taxes for all this!"

A Twitter user, @kunalchitnis184 wrote, Road at Kasheli to Bhiwandi (Thane) is so bad. There is a giant pothole, we pay taxes but get such poor quality of roads which are life threatening.

A Twitter user even requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene in the situation, @Deshpremie wrote, "Please do something to save our daily productive time spent in traffic jams in Thane.

Another Twitter user, @Sarvesh_Kumar wrote, "Everyday fellow commuters are reaching late to office for work. Request you to instruct authorities to fill the potholes."

When contacted, TMC additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi said, "Teams at ward-levels have been formed to keep a check and fill the potholes in the jurisdiction of the TMC. Our teams are working 24/7 to resolve the issue."

