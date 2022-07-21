Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 88.59 per cent

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,82,266 million litres of water or 88.59 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litre, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Powai Lake overflowing amid heavy rainfall. Pic/PTI

With good rainfall in the catchment areas, the collective water stock of seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai rose to 88.59 per cent.

The seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai have 12,82,266 million litres of water or 88.59 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litre, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday. The water level in the lakes was 36.74 per cent this time last year.



The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna.



As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,82,266 million litre of water or 88.59 per cent on July 21, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.



Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 36.74 per cent with 5,31,743 million litre, while in 2020 the water stock was 4,08,884 million litre.



The water level in Tansa is at 99.10 per cent. At Modak Sagar, 100 per cent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.79 per cent, Upper Vaitarna has 78.39 per cent, Bhatsa 86.18 per cent, Vehar 73.06 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, according to BMC, cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs is likely today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 8 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Thursday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 15 mm and 15 mm showers, respectively.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1228.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1477 mm.