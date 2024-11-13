Breaking News
Updated on: 13 November,2024 06:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Shiv Sena (UBT) had on Tuesday alleged that the poll authorities frisked the bags of party chief Uddhav Thackeray for the second consecutive day

Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/PTI

Amid nag checking row, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy was stopped at a checkpost on the Maharashtra-Goa border in Sindhudurg district on Wednesday, reported the PTI.


The incident was reported days after bags of the former Maharashtra chief minister were checked by poll officials in Yavatmal district ahead of a poll rally, prompting him to raise allegations of selective targeting.


The Shiv Sena (UBT) had on Tuesday alleged that the poll authorities frisked the bags of party chief Uddhav Thackeray for the second consecutive day. 


Amid the allegations, the Election Commission, without naming the party or the leader, stated that helicopters and vehicles of all top leaders and campaigners are checked for suspicious items.

On Wednesday top Maharashtra leaders including CM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's bags were checked by the officials.

Uddhav Thackeray's son and party legislator Aaditya Thackeray retweeted a video in which poll officials are frisking the bags inside his chopper at Latur. 

In his post, Aaditya has called the Election Commission (EC) the 'Entirely Compromised Commission' and claimed that the poll authorities are trying to delay his father from reaching his public meetings. He also questioned why the Prime Minister or other ministers are not frisked in Maharashtra. 

Uddhav Thackeray and his son Tejas were on Wednesday on a campaign tour in the coastal Konkan region.

Visuals show Uddhav Thackeray's carcade being stopped at the Inshuli check post when it was entering Maharashtra from Goa, leaving him infuriated, as per the PTI.

Check-post personnel allowed the convoy to proceed after realising that Thackeray was travelling in one of the cars.

Uddhav Thackeray then proceeded towards Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra to address a campaign rally.

Earlier this week, bags carried by Uddhav Thackeray were frisked by poll officials after the helicopter carrying him landed at a helipad for a rally in Yavatmal district in east Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray's party had recorded the video of the frisking of bags and angrily dared officials to check the luggage of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during poll campaigning.

Notably, separate videos of the frisking of bags of CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have also emerged, apparently aimed at taking the fang out of Thackeray's criticism of selective targeting.

(with PTI inputs)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls uddhav thackeray Shiv Sena Maha Vikas Aghadi mumbai news maharashtra

