Desai expressed confidence that Mahayuti alliance will clinch a victory

Shambhuraj Desai while addressing a press conference on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Haryana assembly election results will have positive impact on Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena x 00:00

The BJP's victory in Haryana will have a positive impact on the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election 2024, CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

With just six legislators in 2000, then two in 2005 and four in 2009, the BJP has now surged to 48 seats in Haryana, securing a hat-trick of victories in the state.

Desai expressed confidence that Mahayuti alliance, comprising of the BJP, CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will clinch a victory.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday with Mahayuti leaders and BJP MLC Prasad Lad, the coordinator of the alliance, Shambhuraj Desai said that the Mahayuti allies have completed the "homework" for the selection of nominees and sharing of seats, according to the PTI.

Shambhuraj Desai also announced coordinators or "Vidhan Sabha Samanvayaks" from the three parties- Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, for all 288 seats who have been asked to work at the booth level.

"Haryana polls will definitely impact Maharashtra elections positively," Shambhuraj Desai added, as per the PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Haryana polls for a third consecutive term, defeating its nearest rival Congress in a bipolar contest.

Desai said that the chief ministerial face for Mahayuti will be decided by leaders of three parties.

Speaking on the poll strategy, Desai said the allies are taking precautions to ensure rebellions do not crop up over the distribution of tickets.

"After a candidate of a party is declared, other aspirants will also be called in for better coordination. In case of a rebellion, the coordination committee of Mahayuti parties will address the issue at the district and assembly levels," he added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Mahayuti allies have learnt their lessons from the setback in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and ensured necessary changes are made before facing the assembly polls, he added.

The INDIA bloc allies in Maharashtra- Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)- won 30 out of 48 seats in Lok Sabha elections, restricting the NDA tally to 17.

(with PTI inputs)