Balasaheb Thorat said that 50 to 60 assembly seats are currently under discussion

Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said that the seat-sharing talks among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are in the final stages, reported the PTI.

Thorat said that a clear picture would emerge in a day or two.

Talking to the PTI, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader said 50 to 60 assembly seats are currently under discussion.

"There is a consensus on the rest of the seats," Balasaheb Thorat informed.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, who is engaged in talks on behalf of his party along with others, said about 15 per cent seats are left to be decided by the allies, according to the PTI.

The former state home minister asserted there was no dispute over the MVA's chief ministerial face, but the issue was not under discussion at this stage.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said a decision on the CM post will be taken by the party high command.

On Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's statement that he was ready to back a chief ministerial candidate suggested by the Congress and the NCP (SP), Patole said, "I don't know what he said. The decision will be taken by the high command," as per the PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday declared he will support any chief ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or NCP (SP) to "save" Maharashtra, repeating a demand for the second time since August, the PTI reported.

Uddhav Thackeray, whose party is a constituent of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), made the remarks on a day when his ally Congress suffered a setback in Haryana, where the BJP appears set to form government for a record third time in row.

Asked about the assembly poll results in Haryana, where the BJP is set to form its government for a record third time in a row after defeating the Congress, Nana Patole insisted there is a difference between the political situation in the northern state and Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has a 288-member assembly. The opposition MVA consists of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

(with PTI inputs)