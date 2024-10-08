Meanwhile, Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed won the Nuh assembly seat in Haryana on Tuesday, defeating his nearest rival and Indian National Lok Dal nominee Tahir Hussain. according to the Election Commission

Pic/X@Phogat_Vinesh

Olympic wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday won her maiden election, defeating her nearest BJP rival Yogesh Kumar from Julana assembly seat in Haryana, according to the Election Commission.

According to Election Commission's latest update on the Haryana assembly election results 2024, Phogat defeated Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes.

The BJP has won three seats and is leading in 45 in Haryana while the Congress has won three and is leading in 37.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 Haryana elections began at 8 am on Tuesday.

Ahmed, who was the outgoing MLA from Nuh, defeated Hussain by a margin of 46,963 votes. The BJP's Sanjay Singh was at the third spot.

Cong claims 'unexplained slowdown' in updating results of Haryana polls on ECI website

The Congress on Tuesday raised with the Election Commission the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that over the last two hours between 9 and 11 am there has been an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results on the ECI's website.

"As you can imagine this allows bad faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process. You can see examples of it already playing out on social media," Ramesh said in his letter.

"Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway i.e. in most of the counting centres," he said.

"We request you to issue immediate directions to your officials to update the website with true and accurate figures so that false news and malicious narratives can be countered immediately," Ramesh said.

(With inputs from Agencies)