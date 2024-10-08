Breaking News
BMC revisits guidelines issued last year in bid to curb air pollution
DGCA warns of ‘potential risk’ on Boeing 737 planes
Mumbai: Shree Devi Bhagvati Dashavatar Natya Mandal brings Dashavatar to life
Min Deepak Kesarkar: State govt to fast-track regulation on pre-primary schools
Maharashtra govt introduces mandatory safety measures for schools
Fire breaks out at a dairy in Thane's Diva area; no injuries reported
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Haryana assembly election results 2024 Vinesh Phogat wins Julana seat

Haryana assembly election results 2024: Vinesh Phogat wins Julana seat

Updated on: 08 October,2024 02:25 PM IST  |  Chandigarh
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed won the Nuh assembly seat in Haryana on Tuesday, defeating his nearest rival and Indian National Lok Dal nominee Tahir Hussain. according to the Election Commission

Haryana assembly election results 2024: Vinesh Phogat wins Julana seat

Pic/X@Phogat_Vinesh

Listen to this article
Haryana assembly election results 2024: Vinesh Phogat wins Julana seat
x
00:00

Olympic wrestler and Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday won her maiden election, defeating her nearest BJP rival Yogesh Kumar from Julana assembly seat in Haryana, according to the Election Commission.


According to Election Commission's latest update on the Haryana assembly election results 2024, Phogat defeated Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes.


The BJP has won three seats and is leading in 45 in Haryana while the Congress has won three and is leading in 37.


Counting of votes polled in the October 5 Haryana elections began at 8 am on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Aftab Ahmed won the Nuh assembly seat in Haryana on Tuesday, defeating his nearest rival and Indian National Lok Dal nominee Tahir Hussain. according to the Election Commission.

Ahmed, who was the outgoing MLA from Nuh, defeated Hussain by a margin of 46,963 votes. The BJP's Sanjay Singh was at the third spot.

Cong claims 'unexplained slowdown' in updating results of Haryana polls on ECI website

The Congress on Tuesday raised with the Election Commission the issue of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results of Haryana elections on the poll watchdog's website and urged it to direct officials to update accurate figures so that "false news and malicious narratives" can be countered immediately.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that over the last two hours between 9 and 11 am there has been an "unexplained slowdown" in updating of results on the ECI's website.

"As you can imagine this allows bad faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process. You can see examples of it already playing out on social media," Ramesh said in his letter.

"Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway i.e. in most of the counting centres," he said.

"We request you to issue immediate directions to your officials to update the website with true and accurate figures so that false news and malicious narratives can be countered immediately," Ramesh said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

haryana india congress Vinesh Phogat India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK